Market Analysts see GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: GOVX] traded at a high on 04/09/21, posting a 6.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.71. The company report on April 1, 2021 that GeoVax Receives Notice of Allowance for Hepatitis B Vaccine Patent.

Therapeutic Vaccine Would Address Medical Need of Over 250 Million Worldwide.

via NewMediaWire — GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GOVX) (“GeoVax” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing human immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for Patent Application No. 16/305,305 entitled “Composition and Methods of Generating an Immune Response to Hepatitis B Virus.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22370997 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GeoVax Labs Inc. stands at 16.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.94%.

The market cap for GOVX stock reached $27.98 million, with 6.32 million shares outstanding and 6.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, GOVX reached a trading volume of 22370997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GeoVax Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeoVax Labs Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

How has GOVX stock performed recently?

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.97. With this latest performance, GOVX shares dropped by -2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.32 for GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.35, while it was recorded at 4.48 for the last single week of trading, and 6.28 for the last 200 days.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -154.46. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -162.21.

Return on Total Capital for GOVX is now -68.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.07. Additionally, GOVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] managed to generate an average of -$328,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.GeoVax Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 12.60.

Insider trade positions for GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.90% of GOVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOVX stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 56,380, which is approximately -76.572% of the company’s market cap and around 8.32% of the total institutional ownership; WELCH & FORBES LLC, holding 27,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in GOVX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.1 million in GOVX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GeoVax Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:GOVX] by around 91,455 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 314,738 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 257,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOVX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 88,705 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 130,464 shares during the same period.