KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] Is Currently -0.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] loss -0.54% on the last trading session, reaching $51.33 price per share at the time. The company report on April 9, 2021 that KKR Grows Financial Services Private Equity Team with Appointment of Sasank Chary.

KKR, a leading global investment firm, announced the appointment of Sasank Chary as a Managing Director on KKR’s financial services industry team within its Americas private equity business. Mr. Chary will be based in KKR’s New York office and will focus on sourcing and executing investments in financial services and financial technology businesses.

Mr. Chary brings over 15 years of experience investing in the financial services, business services and technology industries. He joins KKR from Reverence Capital Partners, where he was a Principal focused on investing in financial technology, payments, business services, distribution & brokerage and banking & lending businesses. Previously, he spent over a decade at Sageview Capital, where he was a founding team member and ultimately became a Partner leading financial services investments. Mr. Chary holds dual bachelor’s degrees in Economics and International Relations from The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and College of Arts and Sciences, respectively.

KKR & Co. Inc. represents 570.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.98 billion with the latest information. KKR stock price has been found in the range of $50.61 to $51.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, KKR reached a trading volume of 2318202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $55.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.59.

Trading performance analysis for KKR stock

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 7.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.33 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.07, while it was recorded at 51.27 for the last single week of trading, and 39.23 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +112.77. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.91.

Return on Total Capital for KKR is now 7.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 247.46. Additionally, KKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 277.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] managed to generate an average of $1,265,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KKR & Co. Inc. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 22.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

There are presently around $23,272 million, or 79.80% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,545,784, which is approximately 1.504% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 38,050,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in KKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.65 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly 4.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 33,525,782 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 23,901,547 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 395,960,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 453,387,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,015,255 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,604,851 shares during the same period.