H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] – find out why.

Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: SESN] closed the trading session at $2.52 on 04/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.43, while the highest price level was $2.63. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Dr. Thomas Cannell, President and CEO of Sesen Bio, and Dr. Michael Jewett, FRCSC, FACS, to Participate in Canaccord Genuity “Horizons in Oncology” Virtual Conference.

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the Canaccord Genuity “Horizons in Oncology” virtual conference on April 15, 2021. Sesen Bio will be represented by Dr. Thomas Cannell, President and CEO of Sesen Bio, who will provide a regulatory and commercial readiness update, and by Dr. Michael Jewett, FRCSC, FACS, a member of Sesen Bio’s CEO Medical advisory board, who will provide clinical insights on the Company’s lead product candidate, Vicineum™, for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).

Michael A. S. Jewett, MD, FRCSC, FACS is a renowned Oncologist who is internationally recognized for his life-saving innovations in surgical oncology, his advocacy of patient-centered clinical care, and his contributions to research in the field of bladder cancer. Dr. Jewett is currently a professor in the Departments of Surgical Oncology and Surgery (Urology) at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network and the University of Toronto. A graduate of Queen’s University, Faculty of Medicine, Kingston, Ontario, Canada, where BCG for bladder cancer was first prescribed, Dr. Jewett completed his Urology training at the University of Toronto, Canada and Memorial Sloane-Kettering Cancer Center in New York. Dr. Jewett has played a prominent role in national and international consensus statements, including as a committee chair for the International Consultation on Bladder Tumors in 2004 Consensus. He has appeared before the FDA as an expert including the presentation that led to the historic approval of BCG for NMIBC. Dr. Jewett has published more than 400 peer-reviewed papers, mostly in Uro-oncology and in technology assessment and medical informatics. Dr Jewett was a member of the inaugural Medical Advisory Board of the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN). He is an Honorary Member of the American Urological Association (AUA) and the European Association of Urology (EAU) and has been a visiting professor in more than 40 institutions and associations. In December 2020, Dr. Jewett was appointed to the Order of Canada based on his achievements listed above, among others. Dr. Jewett is a paid consultant to Sesen Bio and served as a clinical investigator for the Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials of Vicineum for NMIBC.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 86.67 percent and weekly performance of -7.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 86.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 68.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.92M shares, SESN reached to a volume of 5689502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sesen Bio Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SESN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.32.

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.01. With this latest performance, SESN shares dropped by -2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 364.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SESN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.29 for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.66, while it was recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading, and 1.54 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] shares currently have an operating margin of -287.09. Sesen Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] managed to generate an average of -$829,519 per employee.Sesen Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sesen Bio Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 444.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SESN.

There are presently around $70 million, or 16.40% of SESN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SESN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,893,620, which is approximately 25.393% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; TRV GP, LLC, holding 4,841,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.2 million in SESN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $7.34 million in SESN stock with ownership of nearly 44.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sesen Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:SESN] by around 5,516,841 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 916,987 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 21,231,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,665,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SESN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,534,297 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 215,818 shares during the same period.