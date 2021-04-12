Goldman lifts BEST Inc. [BEST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BEST Inc. [NYSE: BEST] loss -6.94% or -0.12 points to close at $1.61 with a heavy trading volume of 3466534 shares. The company report on March 12, 2021 that BEST Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Sinolink Yongfu Asset Management.

As the initial step to the partnership, BEST has sold RMB517 million worth of assets related to its BEST Capital unit to Sinolink.

Transaction will allow BEST to reinforce its balance sheet, enhance liquidity and allow a greater focus on its core businesses.

It opened the trading session at $1.73, the shares rose to $1.7482 and dropped to $1.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BEST points out that the company has recorded -45.79% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 4.73% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, BEST reached to a volume of 3466534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BEST Inc. [BEST]:

Goldman have made an estimate for BEST Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for BEST Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BEST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BEST Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for BEST stock

BEST Inc. [BEST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.15. With this latest performance, BEST shares dropped by -31.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.95 for BEST Inc. [BEST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2548, while it was recorded at 1.7220 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0243 for the last 200 days.

BEST Inc. [BEST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BEST Inc. [BEST] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.65 and a Gross Margin at +0.79. BEST Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.53.

Return on Total Capital for BEST is now -13.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BEST Inc. [BEST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 546.87. Additionally, BEST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 305.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.30.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.BEST Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

BEST Inc. [BEST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BEST Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEST Inc. go to 40.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BEST Inc. [BEST]

There are presently around $139 million, or 32.60% of BEST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEST stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 12,224,050, which is approximately -7.595% of the company’s market cap and around 20.03% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.1 million in BEST stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $15.46 million in BEST stock with ownership of nearly -4.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BEST Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in BEST Inc. [NYSE:BEST] by around 15,219,945 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 21,749,759 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 49,268,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,237,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEST stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,235,568 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 9,764,325 shares during the same period.