Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] moved up 6.53: Why It’s Important

Genetic Technologies Limited [NASDAQ: GENE] closed the trading session at $4.57 on 04/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.2301, while the highest price level was $5.74. The company report on April 9, 2021 that Genetic Technologies Provides Update on COVID-19 Risk Test Launch.

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GTG”), a diversified Genomics and AI driven preventative health business provides an update to the market on the progress of the US commercial availability of the Company’s COVID-19 Serious Disease Risk (“COVID-19 Risk Test”) via US Based Infinity BiologiX LLC (‘IBX’), (ref: ASX Announcement 3 March 2021).

Genetic Technologies advises that the Company has completed all validation and data-based analysis for the COVID-19 Risk Test. IBX, our US based distribution partner is currently completing the technical interface with their telehealth partner for the commercial availability of the COVID-19 Risk Test across the United States.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.94 percent and weekly performance of 4.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, GENE reached to a volume of 24230008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genetic Technologies Limited is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for GENE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2671.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

GENE stock trade performance evaluation

Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, GENE shares gained by 5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 215.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.75 for Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.56, while it was recorded at 4.34 for the last single week of trading, and 3.80 for the last 200 days.

Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] shares currently have an operating margin of -75173.12 and a Gross Margin at -4485.32. Genetic Technologies Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61830.19.

Return on Total Capital for GENE is now -97.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.70. Additionally, GENE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Genetic Technologies Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.50 and a Current Ratio set at 14.60.

Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.90% of GENE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GENE stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 75,512, which is approximately 41.631% of the company’s market cap and around 86.50% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 64,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in GENE stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.11 million in GENE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Genetic Technologies Limited [NASDAQ:GENE] by around 94,129 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 33,501 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 121,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GENE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,700 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 24,354 shares during the same period.