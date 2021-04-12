For JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS], Analyst sees a rise to $55. What next?

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: JKS] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $38.80 during the day while it closed the day at $38.65. The company report on April 9, 2021 that JinkoSolar Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (“JinkoSolar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Strategic Business Updates.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stock has also loss -9.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JKS stock has declined by -46.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.87% and lost -37.53% year-on date.

The market cap for JKS stock reached $1.76 billion, with 44.50 million shares outstanding and 42.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, JKS reached a trading volume of 7125254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JKS shares is $49.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 3.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for JKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.37.

JKS stock trade performance evaluation

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.17. With this latest performance, JKS shares dropped by -13.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.19 for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.72, while it was recorded at 39.89 for the last single week of trading, and 46.32 for the last 200 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.04 and a Gross Margin at +18.26. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.02.

Return on Total Capital for JKS is now 6.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.09. Additionally, JKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] managed to generate an average of $8,559 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. go to 23.60%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $899 million, or 59.40% of JKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JKS stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,696,375, which is approximately 24.99% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 2,205,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.26 million in JKS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $53.08 million in JKS stock with ownership of nearly 156.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE:JKS] by around 8,708,673 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 11,447,938 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,103,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,260,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JKS stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,764,213 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 858,829 shares during the same period.