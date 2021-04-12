Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] Stock trading around $108.69 per share: What’s Next?

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: FND] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.78% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.91%. The company report on April 9, 2021 that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Director.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) announced that William T. Giles, former Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), has been appointed to Floor & Decor’s Board of Directors and as Chairperson of its Audit Committee, effective April 15, 2021.

Tom Taylor, CEO of Floor & Decor, said, “We are very excited to welcome Bill to our Board. He has a track record of successfully managing high-growth at a leading specialty retailer for many years, and we look forward to his contributions as we continue to execute our long-term strategic growth plan.”.

Over the last 12 months, FND stock rose by 219.49%. The one-year Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.64. The average equity rating for FND stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.75 billion, with 103.84 million shares outstanding and 100.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 732.71K shares, FND stock reached a trading volume of 2044094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FND shares is $110.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FND stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $124, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on FND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is set at 4.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for FND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for FND in the course of the last twelve months was 55.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

FND Stock Performance Analysis:

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.91. With this latest performance, FND shares gained by 19.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 219.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.00 for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.24, while it was recorded at 102.72 for the last single week of trading, and 82.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.73 and a Gross Margin at +38.88. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.04.

Return on Total Capital for FND is now 11.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.77. Additionally, FND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] managed to generate an average of $22,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

FND Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. go to 25.46%.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,318 million, or 97.10% of FND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FND stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 11,351,906, which is approximately 4.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,708,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $946.55 million in FND stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $792.71 million in FND stock with ownership of nearly 7.365% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:FND] by around 8,048,895 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 10,639,276 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 85,443,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,131,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FND stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,644,706 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,070,040 shares during the same period.