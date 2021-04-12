Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] moved up 9.40: Why It’s Important

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EKSO] surged by $0.56 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.08 during the day while it closed the day at $6.52. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Ekso Bionics Announces Partnership with U.S. Physiatry to Support Physician Education of EksoNR.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, announced a partnership with U.S. Physiatry (USP) to educate physicians on the clinical benefits of an EksoNR exoskeleton. USP is the largest inpatient physician practice in the U.S. focused exclusively on physical medicine and rehabilitation. The partnership will help expand awareness of Ekso Bionics’ technology among physicians and other rehabilitation clinicians as well as educate on how to successfully implement robotics into a rehabilitation program.

“The EksoNR exoskeleton is a powerful robotic-assisted rehabilitation tool that will allow our expert physiatrists to enhance the lives of thousands of individuals by improving their rehabilitation and recovery,” said Craig DiTommaso, M.D., Director of Early Career Physician Development at U.S. Physiatry.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 2.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EKSO stock has inclined by 0.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 39.32% and gained 6.36% year-on date.

The market cap for EKSO stock reached $75.11 million, with 12.60 million shares outstanding and 11.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 420.46K shares, EKSO reached a trading volume of 4281478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EKSO shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EKSO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for EKSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

EKSO stock trade performance evaluation

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.68. With this latest performance, EKSO shares dropped by -1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EKSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.93 for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.69, while it was recorded at 6.17 for the last single week of trading, and 6.34 for the last 200 days.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] shares currently have an operating margin of -144.76 and a Gross Margin at +59.55. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -178.17.

Return on Total Capital for EKSO is now -135.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -202.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -281.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.96. Additionally, EKSO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] managed to generate an average of -$395,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EKSO.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 9.50% of EKSO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EKSO stocks are: PUISSANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 774,400, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 117,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.77 million in EKSO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.53 million in EKSO stock with ownership of nearly 0.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EKSO] by around 18,684 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 363,095 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 709,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,091,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EKSO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,547 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 96,842 shares during the same period.