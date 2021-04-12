DoorDash Inc. [DASH] Revenue clocked in at $2.89 billion, down -1.58% YTD: What’s Next?

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] surged by $12.36 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $141.00 during the day while it closed the day at $140.50. The company report on April 10, 2021 that DoorDash to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) announced that the company’s first quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The company’s earnings press release and shareholder letter will be made available on the DoorDash Investor Relations website at ir.doordash.com.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

DoorDash will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. Interested parties may register for and access the live webcast of the call at the DoorDash Investor Relations website at ir.doordash.com.

The market cap for DASH stock reached $41.19 billion, with 321.04 million shares outstanding and 221.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, DASH reached a trading volume of 6660999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DoorDash Inc. [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $172.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $185, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DASH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 9.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.57.

DASH stock trade performance evaluation

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.53.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.41 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.48, while it was recorded at 132.16 for the last single week of trading.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoorDash Inc. [DASH] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.71 and a Gross Margin at +48.44. DoorDash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.97.

Return on Total Capital for DASH is now -10.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DoorDash Inc. [DASH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.13. Additionally, DASH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DoorDash Inc. [DASH] managed to generate an average of -$118,631 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,628 million, or 90.10% of DASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 62,973,485, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; SC US (TTGP), LTD., holding 52,027,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.31 billion in DASH stocks shares; and GALILEO (PTC) LTD, currently with $1.83 billion in DASH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DoorDash Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in DoorDash Inc. [NYSE:DASH] by around 239,346,432 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,346,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DASH stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 239,346,432 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.