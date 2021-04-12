Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] Is Currently 1.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] price surged by 1.02 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Kristen Bell’s Happy Dance™ Available Now at Ulta Beauty™.

Trusted CBD skincare brand committed to redefining self-care now available at Ulta Beauty™.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) announced that the full collection of Happy Dance™ CBD products are now available at more than 550 Ulta Beauty™ locations and online at Ulta.com. This partnership marks the brand’s debut in brick-and-mortar retail. Ulta Beauty will spotlight Happy Dance within its SPARKED at Ulta Beauty program, which showcases the brightest up-and-coming brands. As part of SPARKED at Ulta Beauty, Happy Dance will be featured in a dedicated store display at select locations and will appear on the SPARKED at Ulta Beauty page on Ulta.com.

A sum of 2782105 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.98M shares. Cronos Group Inc. shares reached a high of $9.085 and dropped to a low of $8.65 until finishing in the latest session at $8.88.

Guru’s Opinion on Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]:

CIBC have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Cronos Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 68.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87.

CRON Stock Performance Analysis:

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.63. With this latest performance, CRON shares dropped by -8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.16 for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.64, while it was recorded at 8.97 for the last single week of trading, and 7.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cronos Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] shares currently have an operating margin of -383.88 and a Gross Margin at -61.44. Cronos Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.16.

Return on Total Capital for CRON is now -10.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.57. Additionally, CRON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] managed to generate an average of -$145,767 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $381 million, or 14.80% of CRON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: CHESCAPMANAGER LLC with ownership of 8,873,890, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 50.77% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 7,473,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.37 million in CRON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $46.49 million in CRON stock with ownership of nearly -0.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cronos Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CRON] by around 7,551,145 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 6,275,606 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 29,044,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,871,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRON stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,188,539 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,439,136 shares during the same period.