Corteva Inc. [CTVA] Stock trading around $47.13 per share: What’s Next?

The company report on April 6, 2021 that Corteva Names Dave Anderson EVP & Chief Financial Officer.

Anderson Brings Track Record as CFO of Complex Global Public Companies.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) announced that it has appointed Dave Anderson as its new Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 12, 2021. A highly experienced finance executive, Mr. Anderson has a track record of providing financial leadership in complex, global companies to support value creation. In this role, he succeeds Gregory R. Friedman who is retiring from Corteva, as previously announced.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2550223 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Corteva Inc. stands at 2.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.37%.

The market cap for CTVA stock reached $34.76 billion, with 746.30 million shares outstanding and 743.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, CTVA reached a trading volume of 2550223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $46.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $24 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 28.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.92 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.34, while it was recorded at 47.12 for the last single week of trading, and 36.01 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.33 and a Gross Margin at +35.77. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.18.

Return on Total Capital for CTVA is now 3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.58. Additionally, CTVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] managed to generate an average of $35,048 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corteva Inc. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 47.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 18.25%.

There are presently around $27,931 million, or 81.50% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,050,272, which is approximately -1.452% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,556,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.04 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.0 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly -0.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corteva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 464 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 32,826,358 shares. Additionally, 478 investors decreased positions by around 40,945,577 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 518,859,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 592,631,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 197 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,469,240 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,695,568 shares during the same period.