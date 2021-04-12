CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] Revenue clocked in at $6.68 billion, down -0.90% YTD: What’s Next?

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.23% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.92%. The company report on April 9, 2021 that CMS Energy to Announce 2021 First Quarter Results on April 29.

CMS Energy announced it will provide 2021 first quarter results along with a business and financial outlook at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on CMS Energy’s website, cmsenergy.com. An audio replay will be available approximately three hours after the webcast and will be archived for 30 days on CMS Energy’s website in the “Investor Relations” section.

Over the last 12 months, CMS stock dropped by -0.30%. The one-year CMS Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.76. The average equity rating for CMS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.54 billion, with 289.43 million shares outstanding and 287.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, CMS stock reached a trading volume of 2966366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMS shares is $64.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for CMS Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $75 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for CMS Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $64, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on CMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CMS Energy Corporation is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

CMS Stock Performance Analysis:

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, CMS shares gained by 5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.19 for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.64, while it was recorded at 61.08 for the last single week of trading, and 60.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CMS Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.39 and a Gross Margin at +25.76. CMS Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.30.

Return on Total Capital for CMS is now 6.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 277.11. Additionally, CMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 249.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] managed to generate an average of $80,792 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.CMS Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CMS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CMS Energy Corporation posted 0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS Energy Corporation go to 7.20%.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,752 million, or 91.90% of CMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,824,884, which is approximately -1.042% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,722,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in CMS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.3 billion in CMS stock with ownership of nearly 3.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CMS Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE:CMS] by around 15,601,050 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 15,135,620 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 229,798,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,534,907 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMS stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,651,917 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,431,954 shares during the same period.