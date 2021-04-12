Celcuity Inc. [CELC] Stock trading around $21.60 per share: What’s Next?

Celcuity Inc. [NASDAQ: CELC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 50.94% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 46.44%. The company report on April 9, 2021 that Celcuity Reports Preliminary Data from Phase 1b Trial of Gedatolisib plus Ibrance® and Endocrine Therapy for Patients with ER+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer and Provides Corporate Update.

Preliminary Phase 1b Data.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

– 53 of the 88 evaluable patients (60%) had an objective response -.

Over the last 12 months, CELC stock rose by 264.25%. The one-year Celcuity Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.47. The average equity rating for CELC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $175.82 million, with 10.28 million shares outstanding and 5.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.31K shares, CELC stock reached a trading volume of 15797712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Celcuity Inc. [CELC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELC shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Celcuity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $11 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on December 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Celcuity Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celcuity Inc. is set at 1.45 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.95.

CELC Stock Performance Analysis:

Celcuity Inc. [CELC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.44. With this latest performance, CELC shares gained by 65.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 273.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 264.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.90 for Celcuity Inc. [CELC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.96, while it was recorded at 15.76 for the last single week of trading, and 9.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Celcuity Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CELC is now -60.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celcuity Inc. [CELC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.24. Additionally, CELC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celcuity Inc. [CELC] managed to generate an average of -$315,806 per employee.Celcuity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

CELC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celcuity Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CELC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Celcuity Inc. go to 28.00%.

Celcuity Inc. [CELC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41 million, or 15.80% of CELC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELC stocks are: FRONTIER WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 747,032, which is approximately 0.479% of the company’s market cap and around 32.70% of the total institutional ownership; GAGNON SECURITIES LLC, holding 364,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.87 million in CELC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.14 million in CELC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celcuity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Celcuity Inc. [NASDAQ:CELC] by around 17,042 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 23,944 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,861,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,902,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,780 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 3,310 shares during the same period.