Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] Stock trading around $9.01 per share: What’s Next?

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [NYSE: BBW] closed the trading session at $9.01 on 04/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.10, while the highest price level was $9.14. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Animal Crossing™: New Horizons Collection Has Arrived At Build-A-Bear Workshop®.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans will be delighted by this special collection.

, Build-A-Bear®, in partnership with Nintendo®, announced the new Animal CrossingTM: New Horizons collection. Launching exclusively online, and available in stores this summer, the Build-A-Bear collection includes furry friends, clothing and accessories inspired by the popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons game on the Nintendo Switch™ system. This is the first time that Animal Crossing: New Horizons plush is being offered by Build-A-Bear Workshop.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 111.01 percent and weekly performance of 23.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 198.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 112.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 574.49K shares, BBW reached to a volume of 1388485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBW shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2017, representing the official price target for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14.50 to $13.50, while Dougherty & Company kept a Buy rating on BBW stock. On April 28, 2017, analysts increased their price target for BBW shares from 13.50 to 14.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBW in the course of the last twelve months was 11.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

BBW stock trade performance evaluation

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.42. With this latest performance, BBW shares gained by 2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 198.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 525.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.18 for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.88, while it was recorded at 8.02 for the last single week of trading, and 4.21 for the last 200 days.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.66 and a Gross Margin at +40.98. Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.64.

Return on Total Capital for BBW is now -6.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 203.81. Additionally, BBW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.85.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. posted -0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -80.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. go to 30.00%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $77 million, or 61.80% of BBW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBW stocks are: SOLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,500,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, holding 1,277,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.51 million in BBW stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $9.26 million in BBW stock with ownership of nearly -5.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [NYSE:BBW] by around 670,173 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 937,126 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 6,952,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,559,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBW stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 218,612 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 111,165 shares during the same period.