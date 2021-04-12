Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] is 22.82% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Borr Drilling Limited [NYSE: BORR] traded at a low on 04/09/21, posting a -1.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.00. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Borr Drilling Limited – Securing additional activity.

Borr Drilling Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BORR) is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements potentially adding a total of USD 48 million over approximately 590 days to the backlog.

For the rig “Natt” we have received a letter of intent with an undisclosed new operator in Nigeria to commence operations in April 2021 for an estimated duration of 150 days, in direct continuation of its previous contract.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2291629 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Borr Drilling Limited stands at 4.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.19%.

The market cap for BORR stock reached $273.53 million, with 273.53 million shares outstanding and 196.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.26M shares, BORR reached a trading volume of 2291629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BORR shares is $1.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BORR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borr Drilling Limited is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BORR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08.

How has BORR stock performed recently?

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.76. With this latest performance, BORR shares dropped by -21.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BORR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.06 for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1461, while it was recorded at 1.0200 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9028 for the last 200 days.

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.24 and a Gross Margin at -26.28. Borr Drilling Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.25.

Return on Total Capital for BORR is now -4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.99. Additionally, BORR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 181.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.43.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Borr Drilling Limited posted -0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -125.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BORR.

Insider trade positions for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]

There are presently around $18 million, or 21.84% of BORR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BORR stocks are: ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP with ownership of 8,400,147, which is approximately -26.08% of the company’s market cap and around 10.61% of the total institutional ownership; LODBROK CAPITAL LLP, holding 3,582,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.58 million in BORR stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $2.33 million in BORR stock with ownership of nearly -0.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borr Drilling Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Borr Drilling Limited [NYSE:BORR] by around 5,934,129 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 10,131,915 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,513,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,579,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BORR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,350,283 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 3,310,289 shares during the same period.