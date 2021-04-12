Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] stock Initiated by JMP Securities analyst, price target now $13

Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BXRX] loss -6.40% on the last trading session, reaching $1.17 price per share at the time. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Baudax Bio Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Baudax Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, announced that the Compensation Committee of Baudax Bio’s Board of Directors approved an inducement grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 7,500 shares of Baudax Bio’s common stock and restricted stock units covering 2,000 shares of Baudax Bio’s common stock in connection with one newly-hired employee with a grant date of March 31, 2021. The equity award was granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of the individual’s employment compensation and was granted as an inducement material to his acceptance of employment with Baudax Bio.

The options have an exercise price equal to $1.29 per share, the closing price of Baudax Bio’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on March 31, 2021. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the number of shares underlying the stock option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining shares vesting monthly over 36 months thereafter. The restricted stock units vest annually over four years. The equity awards are subject to the employee’s continued service with Baudax Bio through the applicable vesting dates.

Baudax Bio Inc. represents 70.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $87.70 million with the latest information. BXRX stock price has been found in the range of $1.15 to $1.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, BXRX reached a trading volume of 2019571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baudax Bio Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 175.41.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.69. With this latest performance, BXRX shares dropped by -10.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.97 for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4425, while it was recorded at 1.2360 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0824 for the last 200 days.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -11319.88 and a Gross Margin at -769.37. Baudax Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15436.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,335,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Baudax Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baudax Bio Inc. posted -4.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -125.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXRX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]

There are presently around $7 million, or 10.60% of BXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXRX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 3,503,351, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 495,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.58 million in BXRX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.49 million in BXRX stock with ownership of nearly 1096.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baudax Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BXRX] by around 4,953,747 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 2,010,409 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 668,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,295,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXRX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,185,881 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,414,748 shares during the same period.