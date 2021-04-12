Barclays slashes price target on Dana Incorporated [DAN] – find out why.

Dana Incorporated [NYSE: DAN] gained 5.86% on the last trading session, reaching $25.83 price per share at the time. The company report on April 9, 2021 that Dana Incorporated to Announce 2021 First-quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 28.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) will release its 2021 first-quarter financial results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. A press release will be issued at approximately 7 a.m. EDT, followed by a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. EDT. Members of the company’s senior management team will be available at that time to discuss the results and answer related questions.

Participants may listen to the audio portion of the conference call either through audio streaming online or by telephone. Slide viewing is available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors. U.S. and Canadian locations should dial 1-888-311-4590 and international locations should call 1-706-758-0054. Please enter conference I.D. 8399308 ask for the “Dana Incorporated’s Financial Webcast and Conference Call.” Phone registration will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Dana Incorporated represents 144.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.54 billion with the latest information. DAN stock price has been found in the range of $24.81 to $25.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, DAN reached a trading volume of 2220633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAN shares is $25.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dana Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Dana Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dana Incorporated is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAN in the course of the last twelve months was 78.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Dana Incorporated [DAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.13. With this latest performance, DAN shares dropped by -0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 194.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.36 for Dana Incorporated [DAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.75, while it was recorded at 24.83 for the last single week of trading, and 17.54 for the last 200 days.

Dana Incorporated [DAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dana Incorporated [DAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.82. Dana Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.44.

Return on Total Capital for DAN is now 4.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dana Incorporated [DAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.80. Additionally, DAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dana Incorporated [DAN] managed to generate an average of -$812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Dana Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Dana Incorporated [DAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dana Incorporated posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dana Incorporated go to 71.54%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dana Incorporated [DAN]

There are presently around $3,531 million, or 96.40% of DAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,557,492, which is approximately 3.498% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,958,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $334.71 million in DAN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $191.22 million in DAN stock with ownership of nearly -1.726% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dana Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Dana Incorporated [NYSE:DAN] by around 15,266,985 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 16,056,276 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 105,378,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,701,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAN stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,468,831 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,282,779 shares during the same period.