Barclays lifts Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Beam Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BEAM] slipped around -4.59 points on Friday, while shares priced at $70.23 at the close of the session, down -6.13%. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Beam Therapeutics Announces Business and Pipeline Progress and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Company On-track to Submit First IND with BEAM-101 in the Second Half of 2021.

Acquisition of Guide Therapeutics Supports Targeting of Diverse Tissues for In Vivo Delivery of Gene Editing.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -13.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BEAM Stock saw the intraday high of $73.61 and lowest of $68.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 126.90, which means current price is +11.71% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, BEAM reached a trading volume of 1142717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEAM shares is $108.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Beam Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Beam Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on BEAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beam Therapeutics Inc. is set at 7.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 194741.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50.

How has BEAM stock performed recently?

Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.93. With this latest performance, BEAM shares dropped by -16.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 144.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 320.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.80 for Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.12, while it was recorded at 75.37 for the last single week of trading, and 55.64 for the last 200 days.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -553166.67. Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -810800.00.

Return on Total Capital for BEAM is now -54.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.84. Additionally, BEAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] managed to generate an average of -$1,075,094 per employee.Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beam Therapeutics Inc. posted -1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -106.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEAM.

Insider trade positions for Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM]

There are presently around $2,544 million, or 71.50% of BEAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEAM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,328,586, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 3,778,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $265.35 million in BEAM stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $235.6 million in BEAM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beam Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BEAM] by around 7,969,410 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 602,343 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 27,657,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,229,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEAM stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,641,828 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 551,962 shares during the same period.