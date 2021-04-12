Ball Corporation [BLL] Stock trading around $89.86 per share: What’s Next?

Ball Corporation [NYSE: BLL] jumped around 2.23 points on Friday, while shares priced at $89.86 at the close of the session, up 2.54%. The company report on April 7, 2021 that Ball to Announce First Quarter Earnings on May 6, 2021.

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) will announce its first quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday, May 6th 2021, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 9 a.m. Mountain time on that day (11 a.m. Eastern), Ball will hold its regular quarterly conference call on the company’s results and performance.

The North American toll-free number for the call is 800-920-5564. International callers should dial +1 212-231- 2909. Please use the following URL for a webcast of the live call:.

Ball Corporation stock is now -3.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLL Stock saw the intraday high of $89.90 and lowest of $88.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 102.76, which means current price is +11.30% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, BLL reached a trading volume of 2269448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ball Corporation [BLL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLL shares is $103.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ball Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Ball Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $107, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on BLL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ball Corporation is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLL in the course of the last twelve months was 237.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has BLL stock performed recently?

Ball Corporation [BLL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.16. With this latest performance, BLL shares gained by 5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.42 for Ball Corporation [BLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.60, while it was recorded at 87.78 for the last single week of trading, and 85.24 for the last 200 days.

Ball Corporation [BLL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ball Corporation [BLL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.10 and a Gross Margin at +15.99. Ball Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.98.

Return on Total Capital for BLL is now 11.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ball Corporation [BLL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 247.18. Additionally, BLL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ball Corporation [BLL] managed to generate an average of $27,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Ball Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Ball Corporation [BLL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ball Corporation posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corporation go to 13.60%.

Insider trade positions for Ball Corporation [BLL]

There are presently around $23,970 million, or 84.00% of BLL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,169,605, which is approximately -1.496% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,915,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.33 billion in BLL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.13 billion in BLL stock with ownership of nearly -1.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ball Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in Ball Corporation [NYSE:BLL] by around 17,357,749 shares. Additionally, 279 investors decreased positions by around 21,892,936 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 227,493,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,744,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLL stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,842,539 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,966,385 shares during the same period.