Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] moved down -7.42: Why It’s Important

Aurora Mobile Limited [NASDAQ: JG] closed the trading session at $3.99 on 04/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.98, while the highest price level was $4.2153. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Aurora Mobile Partners with Chinese Online Marketplace Weidian to Jointly Promote AI-powered Smart Marketing.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Beijing Koudai Fashion Technology Co., Ltd., also known as Weidian, to jointly develop digital marketing, digital “new retail”, and intelligent connected systems. Leveraging its leading artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and strong analytical capabilities, Aurora Mobile will help Weidian facilitate an integrated and end-to-end ecosystem that serves merchants, developers, brands and consumers.

Established in May 2011 and after a decade-long period of development, Weidian has transformed from a software platform, where merchants can easily set up their online business using their mobile phones, to an integrated online marketplace with various service offerings for merchants. Weidian is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs achieve success with its powerful e-commerce ecosystem which consists of various APPs including Weidian Community, Weidian Shop Manager Edition, Weidian Mall Edition, Weidian Distribution and Weidian Park, offering digital marketing and software services for merchants. At present, there are nearly 90 million merchants on Weidian’s platform offering more than 3 billion goods and services, and has an annual gross merchandise volume of over RMB100 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.08 percent and weekly performance of -7.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 175.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, JG reached to a volume of 1036556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JG shares is $3.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aurora Mobile Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Mobile Limited is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for JG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

JG stock trade performance evaluation

Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.21. With this latest performance, JG shares dropped by -26.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 175.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.31 for Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.18, while it was recorded at 4.14 for the last single week of trading, and 3.00 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.25 and a Gross Margin at +43.72. Aurora Mobile Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.72.

Return on Total Capital for JG is now -29.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.11. Additionally, JG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.61.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Aurora Mobile Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aurora Mobile Limited posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JG.

Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $82 million, or 22.80% of JG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JG stocks are: IDG-ACCEL CHINA GROWTH FUND III ASSOCIATES L.P. with ownership of 10,978,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.46% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 7,998,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.91 million in JG stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $3.72 million in JG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Mobile Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Mobile Limited [NASDAQ:JG] by around 1,251,852 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 42,349 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 19,198,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,492,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JG stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,251,852 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 26,715 shares during the same period.