AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] moved down -6.43: Why It’s Important

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AQB] loss -6.43% on the last trading session, reaching $6.26 price per share at the time. The company report on April 6, 2021 that AquaBounty Hires Dennis Bryant as Director of Sales.

Bryant brings extensive experience and strong industry relationships as AquaBounty prepares for the commercial launch of its genetically engineered salmon.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a pioneering land-based aquaculture company, announced it has hired Dennis Bryant as its new Director of Sales. In this role, Bryant will oversee company sales initiatives which include all aspects of building and servicing its growing customer partnerships.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. represents 47.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $474.57 million with the latest information. AQB stock price has been found in the range of $6.17 to $6.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, AQB reached a trading volume of 1586275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on AQB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4745.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57.

Trading performance analysis for AQB stock

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.12. With this latest performance, AQB shares dropped by -6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 266.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.19 for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.77, while it was recorded at 6.61 for the last single week of trading, and 5.81 for the last 200 days.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] shares currently have an operating margin of -12727.13 and a Gross Margin at -6303.27. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12846.31.

Return on Total Capital for AQB is now -21.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.96. Additionally, AQB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] managed to generate an average of -$227,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 46.20 and a Current Ratio set at 46.90.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQB.

An analysis of insider ownership at AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]

There are presently around $207 million, or 46.90% of AQB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQB stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 18,219,824, which is approximately -0.187% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,640,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.09 million in AQB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.38 million in AQB stock with ownership of nearly 35.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AQB] by around 7,091,595 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,069,632 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 24,828,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,990,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQB stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,133,440 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 469,752 shares during the same period.