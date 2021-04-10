United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [UTME] gain 8.46% so far this year. What now?

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: UTME] loss -48.52% or -39.87 points to close at $42.30 with a heavy trading volume of 1494211 shares. The company report on April 6, 2021 that UTime Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

UTime Limited (“UTime” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UTME), a mobile device manufacturing company committed to providing cost effective products and solutions to consumers globally, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,750,000 shares of its ordinary shares at a price of US$4.00 per share to the public for a total of US$15 million of gross proceeds to UTime.

The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on April 6, 2021 under the symbol “UTME.” The offering is expected to close on April 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, UTME reached to a volume of 1494211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [UTME]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Time Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 48.02

Trading performance analysis for UTME stock

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [UTME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis