LifeMD Inc. [LFMD] Is Currently -8.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

LifeMD Inc. [NASDAQ: LFMD] closed the trading session at $14.84 on 04/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.4101, while the highest price level was $16.31. The company report on April 7, 2021 that LifeMD Launches NavaMD™ Adding Direct-to-Patient Clinical Skincare Services to its Portfolio of Personalized Telehealth Brands.

The brand launch into tele-dermatology adds further portfolio diversification into exciting and fast-growing area of patient healthcare.

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, announced the successful launch of NavaMD™. The NavaMD website went live at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and is the Company’s personalized tele-dermatology brand and clinic, offering services to patients across all 50 states.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 127.26 percent and weekly performance of -6.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 89.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 147.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, LFMD reached to a volume of 1470888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LifeMD Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.32.

LFMD stock trade performance evaluation

LifeMD Inc. [LFMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.19. With this latest performance, LFMD shares dropped by -14.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 999.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.24 for LifeMD Inc. [LFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.86, while it was recorded at 16.45 for the last single week of trading, and 10.03 for the last 200 days.

LifeMD Inc. [LFMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LifeMD Inc. [LFMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -155.04 and a Gross Margin at +73.29. LifeMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -157.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32,070.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -710.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LifeMD Inc. [LFMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.62. Additionally, LFMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LifeMD Inc. [LFMD] managed to generate an average of -$1,047,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 100.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.52.LifeMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

LifeMD Inc. [LFMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13 million, or 3.70% of LFMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LFMD stocks are: MONASHEE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 421,053, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 234,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.47 million in LFMD stocks shares; and BARRY INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $1.24 million in LFMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LifeMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in LifeMD Inc. [NASDAQ:LFMD] by around 832,551 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 40,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 872,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LFMD stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 832,551 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.