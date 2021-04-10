Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Stock trading around $215.39 per share: What’s Next?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] price surged by 5.57 percent to reach at $11.37. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, announced virtual participation in the below investor events.

The following events will include webcast presentations by Etsy executives:.

A sum of 3596861 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.47M shares. Etsy Inc. shares reached a high of $216.29 and dropped to a low of $205.795 until finishing in the latest session at $215.39.

The one-year ETSY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.54. The average equity rating for ETSY stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $235.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $205 to $245. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on ETSY stock. On October 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ETSY shares from 150 to 155.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 14.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 38.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

ETSY Stock Performance Analysis:

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.80. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 351.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.77 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 213.00, while it was recorded at 206.16 for the last single week of trading, and 157.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Etsy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.68 and a Gross Margin at +73.07. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Total Capital for ETSY is now 26.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.22. Additionally, ETSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] managed to generate an average of $246,992 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

ETSY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Etsy Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -47.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 36.60%.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,844 million, or 89.70% of ETSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,902,095, which is approximately 7.058% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,701,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.77 billion in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 26.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 458 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 19,640,428 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 21,011,386 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 70,051,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,703,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 209 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,991,071 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,937,172 shares during the same period.