Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] is 29.46% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] surged by $3.56 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $97.65 during the day while it closed the day at $96.15. The company report on April 7, 2021 that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Completes Previously Announced Sale of MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa to Bally’s Corporation.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) announced the closing of the sale of MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa to Bally’s Corporation. The closing satisfies Caesars’ agreement with the Federal Trade Commission to divest the asset in connection with the Caesars-Eldorado merger, which closed in July 2020.

“I want to thank the Team Members of MontBleu for all of their hard work and dedication throughout the years with the Caesars organization, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. “We wish all of them continued success under Bally’s ownership.”.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock has also gained 9.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CZR stock has inclined by 26.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 74.82% and gained 29.46% year-on date.

The market cap for CZR stock reached $19.69 billion, with 208.00 million shares outstanding and 198.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 3601778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $100.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $89, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on CZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 4.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99.

CZR stock trade performance evaluation

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.95. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 536.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.88 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.68, while it was recorded at 92.07 for the last single week of trading, and 63.22 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. posted -2.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,506.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,920 million, or 95.60% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 26,532,690, which is approximately 42.355% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,722,556 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 billion in CZR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.76 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly 6.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

218 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 31,864,673 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 45,035,878 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 119,875,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,776,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,264,646 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 25,382,249 shares during the same period.