Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $166

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] gained 1.34% or 2.12 points to close at $160.00 with a heavy trading volume of 3440390 shares. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Chief Executive Officer Kristin Peck and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Glenn David will review first quarter 2021 financial results and respond to questions from financial analysts during the call.

Investors and the public may access the live webcast by visiting the Zoetis website at http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. Information on accessing and pre-registering for the webcast is available beginning. A replay of the webcast will be made available on May 6, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $158.90, the shares rose to $160.77 and dropped to $158.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZTS points out that the company has recorded -0.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, ZTS reached to a volume of 3440390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $186.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoetis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $191, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on ZTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc. is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 58.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for ZTS stock

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, ZTS shares gained by 6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.95 for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.59, while it was recorded at 158.02 for the last single week of trading, and 157.53 for the last 200 days.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.99 and a Gross Margin at +66.79. Zoetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.54.

Return on Total Capital for ZTS is now 22.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 196.39. Additionally, ZTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 179.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] managed to generate an average of $144,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Zoetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zoetis Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc. go to 11.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]

There are presently around $69,181 million, or 93.50% of ZTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,720,915, which is approximately 3.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,023,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.92 billion in ZTS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.11 billion in ZTS stock with ownership of nearly -3.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 762 institutional holders increased their position in Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS] by around 19,388,478 shares. Additionally, 513 investors decreased positions by around 23,614,268 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 389,378,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 432,381,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTS stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,336,604 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,203,456 shares during the same period.