Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $3

Yatra Online Inc. [NASDAQ: YTRA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.49% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.03%. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Yatra Online, Inc. Announces Results For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2020.

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) (OTCQX: YTROF), India’s leading corporate travel services provider and one of India’s leading online travel companies, announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

“India continues to make good progress in its fight against Covid. The number of cases in India in January 2021 is trending at about 12,000 a day down from the peak of 90,000 a day, based on data from Indian Health Ministry. We believe this steady decline in cases over the past few months is giving consumers the confidence to travel domestically. We have seen airline capacity and loads improving, with domestic December traffic averaging approximately 230,000 passengers a day, up from 125,000 a day in September. December 2020 passenger traffic now stands at 56.3% of December 2019 levels based on data from ‘Directorate General of Civil Aviation India’.”.

Over the last 12 months, YTRA stock rose by 156.36%. The one-year Yatra Online Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.8. The average equity rating for YTRA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $163.39 million, with 60.95 million shares outstanding and 52.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 493.51K shares, YTRA stock reached a trading volume of 1017515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YTRA shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Yatra Online Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2019, representing the official price target for Yatra Online Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on YTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatra Online Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for YTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for YTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

YTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.03. With this latest performance, YTRA shares gained by 23.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 269.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 156.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.07 for Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.43, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading, and 1.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yatra Online Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.01 and a Gross Margin at +11.53. Yatra Online Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.49.

Return on Total Capital for YTRA is now -29.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.22. Additionally, YTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA] managed to generate an average of -$5,503 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Yatra Online Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

YTRA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yatra Online Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YTRA.

Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $86 million, or 59.10% of YTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YTRA stocks are: MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC with ownership of 11,434,913, which is approximately 46.597% of the company’s market cap and around 14.57% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,315,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.99 million in YTRA stocks shares; and ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $13.75 million in YTRA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yatra Online Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Yatra Online Inc. [NASDAQ:YTRA] by around 7,891,424 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,789,337 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 20,831,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,512,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YTRA stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,731,668 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 385,143 shares during the same period.