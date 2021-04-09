Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] Revenue clocked in at $3.05 billion, down -6.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ: XLNX] closed the trading session at $132.77 on 04/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $131.36, while the highest price level was $133.75. The company report on April 7, 2021 that AMD and Xilinx Stockholders Overwhelmingly Approve AMD’s Acquisition of Xilinx.

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) announced that stockholders voted to approve their respective proposals relating to the pending acquisition of Xilinx by AMD. The acquisition will bring together two industry leaders with complementary product portfolios and customers, combining CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs and deep software expertise to enable leadership in computing platforms for cloud, edge and end devices. Together, the combined company will have the ability to capitalize on opportunities spanning some of the industry’s most important growth segments, including data centers, gaming, PCs, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense.

“For several years, AMD has successfully executed our long-term growth strategy and deepened the company’s partnerships to drive high performance computing leadership,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. “The acquisition of Xilinx marks the next leg in our journey to make AMD the strategic partner of choice for the largest and most important technology companies in the world as an industry leader with the vision, talent and scale to support their future innovation.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.35 percent and weekly performance of 7.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, XLNX reached to a volume of 4237142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XLNX shares is $139.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XLNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Xilinx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $120 to $153. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Xilinx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $116, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on XLNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xilinx Inc. is set at 4.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for XLNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for XLNX in the course of the last twelve months was 41.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.16. With this latest performance, XLNX shares gained by 10.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XLNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.25 for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.91, while it was recorded at 131.09 for the last single week of trading, and 121.22 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.94 and a Gross Margin at +66.59. Xilinx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.06.

Return on Total Capital for XLNX is now 21.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.43. Additionally, XLNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] managed to generate an average of $162,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Xilinx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xilinx Inc. posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XLNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xilinx Inc. go to 9.00%.

There are presently around $26,704 million, or 83.10% of XLNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XLNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,300,635, which is approximately -1.119% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,172,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 billion in XLNX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.33 billion in XLNX stock with ownership of nearly -1.164% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xilinx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 430 institutional holders increased their position in Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ:XLNX] by around 35,904,593 shares. Additionally, 414 investors decreased positions by around 44,794,850 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 120,433,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,132,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XLNX stock had 199 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,817,433 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 8,641,539 shares during the same period.