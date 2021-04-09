Wolfe Research slashes price target on Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] – find out why.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] loss -1.60% or -0.15 points to close at $9.21 with a heavy trading volume of 2987836 shares. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2021 Earnings.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) announced they will release first-quarter 2021 earnings after market close on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

What: First-quarter 2021 earnings webcast.

It opened the trading session at $9.35, the shares rose to $9.35 and dropped to $9.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PAA points out that the company has recorded 59.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -77.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, PAA reached to a volume of 2987836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $11.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for PAA stock

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.21. With this latest performance, PAA shares dropped by -1.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.88 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.02, while it was recorded at 9.18 for the last single week of trading, and 8.10 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.90 and a Gross Margin at +6.04. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.99.

Return on Total Capital for PAA is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.58. Additionally, PAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] managed to generate an average of -$589,091 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. posted -3.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -984.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

There are presently around $3,096 million, or 47.20% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 51,891,738, which is approximately 5.787% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE GROUP INC, holding 34,879,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $321.24 million in PAA stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $266.16 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly -10.98% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 38,894,693 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 34,256,815 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 262,955,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 336,107,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,793,573 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,595,536 shares during the same period.