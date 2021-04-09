why WW International Inc. [WW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.68

WW International Inc. [NASDAQ: WW] loss -4.19% on the last trading session, reaching $30.17 price per share at the time. The company report on April 2, 2021 that WW International Announces Refinancing Of Debt Maturities.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) announced that it has completed the pricing and allocation of the previously announced $1.5 billion refinancing of its existing credit facilities and senior notes. The refinancing is expected to close on April 13, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Amy O’Keefe, the Company’s CFO, commented, “We are pleased with this strong demonstration of support from the finance community, which recognizes the strength of WW’s business model and financial performance. This refinancing further strengthens our balance sheet and enhances our ability to drive tech-enabled innovation and Digital subscriber growth, fueling value creation for lenders and shareholders.”.

WW International Inc. represents 68.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.05 billion with the latest information. WW stock price has been found in the range of $28.82 to $30.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, WW reached a trading volume of 1976997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WW International Inc. [WW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $32.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for WW International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for WW International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $32, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on WW stock. On June 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WW shares from 34 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for WW in the course of the last twelve months was 17.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for WW stock

WW International Inc. [WW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.55. With this latest performance, WW shares dropped by -14.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.90 for WW International Inc. [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.37, while it was recorded at 31.64 for the last single week of trading, and 26.19 for the last 200 days.

WW International Inc. [WW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WW International Inc. [WW] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.45 and a Gross Margin at +59.32. WW International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.45.

Return on Total Capital for WW is now 23.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.97. Additionally, WW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 151.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 109.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WW International Inc. [WW] managed to generate an average of $7,508 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.WW International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WW International Inc. [WW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WW International Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 82.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc. go to -6.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at WW International Inc. [WW]

There are presently around $1,816 million, or 89.10% of WW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WW stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 14,818,300, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,666,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.95 million in WW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $136.6 million in WW stock with ownership of nearly 2.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WW International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in WW International Inc. [NASDAQ:WW] by around 10,344,201 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 4,631,971 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 45,217,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,193,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WW stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,323,770 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,382,859 shares during the same period.