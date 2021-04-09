why TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.50

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] loss -5.34% or -0.14 points to close at $2.48 with a heavy trading volume of 1547710 shares. The company report on April 5, 2021 that TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces Appointment of Shawn D. Williams as a Director.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TTI) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Shawn D. Williams as a member of the Board of Directors, effective March 31, 2021. Mr. Williams will serve as an independent director.

Brady Murphy, TETRA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased to welcome Shawn to our Board. His broad and deep experience in the specialty chemicals industry and more recently minerals and mining brings a unique perspective to further strengthen our Board. His expertise will be critical in helping TETRA to further develop our strategies and core competencies in fluids and aqueous chemistry.” Mr. Williams stated, “I am thrilled to work with TETRA’s Board and management team to expand their innovation platform into industrial specialty materials while growing TETRA’s leadership position in the high-value completion fluids and water management service and product offerings.”.

It opened the trading session at $2.61, the shares rose to $2.6924 and dropped to $2.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TTI points out that the company has recorded 389.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1027.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, TTI reached to a volume of 1547710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTI shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for TETRA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for TETRA Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2.25 to $1, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on TTI stock. On March 11, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TTI shares from 2.25 to 1.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TETRA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for TTI stock

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, TTI shares dropped by -5.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 389.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 892.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.47 for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.50, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 1.15 for the last 200 days.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.31 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.14.

Return on Total Capital for TTI is now -1.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -217.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.24. Additionally, TTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] managed to generate an average of -$14,973 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.TETRA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TETRA Technologies Inc. go to 29.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]

There are presently around $136 million, or 47.00% of TTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTI stocks are: ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 10,291,498, which is approximately -10.328% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 6,956,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.25 million in TTI stocks shares; and HUBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $16.65 million in TTI stock with ownership of nearly 413.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TETRA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE:TTI] by around 9,847,366 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 12,017,776 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 32,992,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,857,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,180,960 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 5,232,344 shares during the same period.