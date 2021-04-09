why PAR Technology Corporation [PAR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $94.25

PAR Technology Corporation [NYSE: PAR] closed the trading session at $78.21 on 04/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.00, while the highest price level was $82.00. The company report on April 8, 2021 that PAR Technology Corporation Acquires Leading Loyalty Provider Punchh Inc. for $500MM, Becoming a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants.

Equity funding for the transaction led by Ron Shaich’s Act III Holdings and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR), a leading global provider of restaurant software, announced that it has acquired Punchh Inc. (“Punchh”), a leader in loyalty and guest engagement solutions, for approximately $500 million paid in cash and shares of PAR common stock to Punchh stockholders. This acquisition makes PAR a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants and positions PAR to lead the industry with integrated point-of-sale, back office, payment and guest engagement solutions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.56 percent and weekly performance of 19.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 114.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 250.23K shares, PAR reached to a volume of 1553923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PAR Technology Corporation [PAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAR shares is $94.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for PAR Technology Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for PAR Technology Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PAR Technology Corporation is set at 5.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.30.

PAR stock trade performance evaluation

PAR Technology Corporation [PAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.57. With this latest performance, PAR shares gained by 7.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 496.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.11 for PAR Technology Corporation [PAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.02, while it was recorded at 67.14 for the last single week of trading, and 52.37 for the last 200 days.

PAR Technology Corporation [PAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PAR Technology Corporation [PAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.76 and a Gross Margin at +17.85. PAR Technology Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.10.

Return on Total Capital for PAR is now -12.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PAR Technology Corporation [PAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.95. Additionally, PAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PAR Technology Corporation [PAR] managed to generate an average of -$36,272 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.PAR Technology Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PAR Technology Corporation [PAR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PAR Technology Corporation posted -0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -117.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAR Technology Corporation go to 18.00%.

PAR Technology Corporation [PAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,588 million, or 92.90% of PAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAR stocks are: ADW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,100,200, which is approximately 15.079% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 1,818,660 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.24 million in PAR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $125.35 million in PAR stock with ownership of nearly 44.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PAR Technology Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in PAR Technology Corporation [NYSE:PAR] by around 4,572,338 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 1,079,988 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 14,657,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,309,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAR stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,490,270 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 136,151 shares during the same period.