why Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.74

Jiayin Group Inc. [NASDAQ: JFIN] surged by $1.25 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.47 during the day while it closed the day at $8.41. The company report on April 5, 2021 that Jiayin Group Inc. Announces Acquisition of Certain Equity Interests in Shanghai Bweenet Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, announced that the Company has determined to acquire 95% equity interests of Shanghai Bweenet Network Technology Co., Ltd.(“Shanghai Bweenet”), a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC.

On April 1, 2021, Shanghai Jiayin Finance Technology Co., Ltd. (“Jiayin Finance”), a wholly consolidated variable interest entity of the Company entered into a framework acquisition agreement (the “SPA”) with Shanghai Bweenet and its shareholders, pursuant to which, Jiayin Finance agreed, subject to certain conditions, to subscribe for certain equity interests of Shanghai Bweenet and acquire certain equity interests held by current shareholders of Shanghai Bweenet, for an aggregate consideration of RMB95 million. Following the completion of the proposed transaction, Jiayin Finance will own 95% of the equity interests of Shanghai Bweenet. The consideration will be paid in several installments, subject to certain conditions. The closing of the proposed transaction is subject to the certain customary conditions, including completion of satisfactory due diligence.

Jiayin Group Inc. stock has also gained 1.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JFIN stock has inclined by 166.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 198.23% and gained 175.74% year-on date.

The market cap for JFIN stock reached $442.53 million, with 54.02 million shares outstanding and 25.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, JFIN reached a trading volume of 2040614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JFIN shares is $5.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JFIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Jiayin Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Jiayin Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jiayin Group Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for JFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23.

JFIN stock trade performance evaluation

Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, JFIN shares gained by 122.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 198.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 296.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.56 for Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.75, while it was recorded at 7.94 for the last single week of trading, and 3.94 for the last 200 days.

Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.97 and a Gross Margin at +80.12. Jiayin Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] managed to generate an average of $78,738 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.38.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jiayin Group Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JFIN.

Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Jiayin Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Jiayin Group Inc. [NASDAQ:JFIN] by around 207,548 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 88,548 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 5,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JFIN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 207,548 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 65,679 shares during the same period.