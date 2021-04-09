why BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.33

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [NYSE: BSIG] closed the trading session at $22.55 on 04/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.27, while the highest price level was $22.75. The company report on April 7, 2021 that BrightSphere to Report Financial and Operating Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) will announce its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The Company will announce its results through a press release and related slide presentation at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the call or view the webcast, participants should:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.96 percent and weekly performance of 10.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 65.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 446.93K shares, BSIG reached to a volume of 2028574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSIG shares is $22.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $12 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $18.50, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on BSIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSIG in the course of the last twelve months was 29.45.

BSIG stock trade performance evaluation

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.65. With this latest performance, BSIG shares gained by 16.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 255.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.00 for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.61, while it was recorded at 21.00 for the last single week of trading, and 16.47 for the last 200 days.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.79 and a Gross Margin at +96.10. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.89.

Return on Total Capital for BSIG is now 24.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 156.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.07. Additionally, BSIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] managed to generate an average of $358,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. go to 20.63%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,789 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSIG stocks are: PAULSON & CO. INC. with ownership of 20,000,552, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,023,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.49 million in BSIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $111.38 million in BSIG stock with ownership of nearly 2.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [NYSE:BSIG] by around 7,274,761 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 8,983,494 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 63,079,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,337,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSIG stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,599,598 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 628,826 shares during the same period.