why Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.50

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: APRE] gained 13.64% on the last trading session, reaching $5.50 price per share at the time. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Aprea Therapeutics Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Eprenetapopt for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug designation to eprenetapopt for treatment of AML.

“We are pleased to have been granted Orphan Drug designation by FDA for eprenetapopt in AML, building on the Fast Track designation in AML that was granted in November 2020,” said Christian S. Schade, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aprea. “We look forward to continued productive dialogue with FDA and bringing eprenetapopt to patients as soon as possible.”.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. represents 21.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $117.97 million with the latest information. APRE stock price has been found in the range of $5.04 to $5.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, APRE reached a trading volume of 13779995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APRE shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on APRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15.

Trading performance analysis for APRE stock

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.84. With this latest performance, APRE shares dropped by -0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.54 for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.93, while it was recorded at 5.08 for the last single week of trading, and 19.63 for the last 200 days.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APRE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]

There are presently around $57 million, or 61.20% of APRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRE stocks are: VERSANT VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,426,328, which is approximately -23.077% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,377,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.58 million in APRE stocks shares; and REDMILE GROUP, LLC, currently with $6.98 million in APRE stock with ownership of nearly -44.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:APRE] by around 2,140,131 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 8,655,303 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 511,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,283,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRE stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 648,185 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,359,018 shares during the same period.