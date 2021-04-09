why Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.00

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ATEC] surged by $1.78 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $17.43 during the day while it closed the day at $17.38. The company report on April 8, 2021 that ATEC Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Revenue Results and Provides Corporate Updates.

First quarter 2021 U.S. revenue grows approximately 50% compared to last year.

Full year 2021 U.S. revenue growth now expected to exceed 30%.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 10.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATEC stock has inclined by 25.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 157.48% and gained 19.70% year-on date.

The market cap for ATEC stock reached $1.67 billion, with 78.43 million shares outstanding and 64.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 704.48K shares, ATEC reached a trading volume of 1422221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATEC shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Alphatec Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on ATEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphatec Holdings Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

ATEC stock trade performance evaluation

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.07. With this latest performance, ATEC shares gained by 4.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 386.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.83 for Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.27, while it was recorded at 15.99 for the last single week of trading, and 10.53 for the last 200 days.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.82 and a Gross Margin at +63.20. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.53.

Return on Total Capital for ATEC is now -28.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.41. Additionally, ATEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] managed to generate an average of -$266,872 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alphatec Holdings Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -65.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphatec Holdings Inc. go to 12.00%.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $731 million, or 49.70% of ATEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATEC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,921,808, which is approximately 35.97% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,792,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.54 million in ATEC stocks shares; and CERITY PARTNERS LLC, currently with $41.74 million in ATEC stock with ownership of nearly -0.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphatec Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Alphatec Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ATEC] by around 21,742,700 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 4,615,851 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 15,676,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,035,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATEC stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,477,774 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 723,204 shares during the same period.