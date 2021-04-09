Wall Street Analyst Upgrade RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU]. What else is Wall St. saying

RISE Education Cayman Ltd [NASDAQ: REDU] price plunged by -6.11 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on March 17, 2021 that RISE Education Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (“RISE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REDU), a leading junior English Language Training (“ELT”) provider in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Impact of COVID-19.

A sum of 1830580 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 40.38K shares. RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares reached a high of $4.48 and dropped to a low of $3.50 until finishing in the latest session at $3.69.

Guru’s Opinion on RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2020, representing the official price target for RISE Education Cayman Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RISE Education Cayman Ltd is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for REDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75.

REDU Stock Performance Analysis:

RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.89. With this latest performance, REDU shares dropped by -36.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.10 for RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.46, while it was recorded at 3.94 for the last single week of trading, and 5.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RISE Education Cayman Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.44 and a Gross Margin at +37.09. RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.82.

Return on Total Capital for REDU is now -8.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.65. Additionally, REDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 157.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

REDU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RISE Education Cayman Ltd posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 49.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RISE Education Cayman Ltd go to 24.57%.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16 million, or 76.10% of REDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REDU stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 3,203,409, which is approximately -0.195% of the company’s market cap and around 1.27% of the total institutional ownership; CREDIT SUISSE AG/, holding 950,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 million in REDU stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.63 million in REDU stock with ownership of nearly 0.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RISE Education Cayman Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in RISE Education Cayman Ltd [NASDAQ:REDU] by around 25,069 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 333,517 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 4,060,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,419,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REDU stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,640 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 33,764 shares during the same period.