Wall Street Analyst Downgrade AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRX] loss -3.97% or -0.06 points to close at $1.45 with a heavy trading volume of 2205479 shares. The company report on April 8, 2021 that AcelRx Announces an Investigator-Initiated Study of DSUVIA® in Patients Taking Buprenorphine Who Require a Surgical Procedure.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in healthcare institutions, announced an investigator-initiated study at Montefiore Medical Center evaluating the perioperative use of DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet 30 mcg) for same-day surgical procedures in patients on buprenorphine therapy for opioid-use disorder or for chronic pain management.

The principal investigator, Dr. Naum Shaparin, is the Interim Chair of the Department of Anesthesiology and Director of the Multidisciplinary Pain Program at Montefiore Medical Center and Professor of Anesthesiology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. The study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of DSUVIA for perioperative management of surgical pain in patients on buprenorphine treatment. Data from a total of 30 patients will be evaluated for endpoints which include overall perioperative opioid use, length of post-anesthesia care unit recovery time, outpatient prescription opioid use over the first 24 hours after discharge home, and adverse events. Data from these patients will be compared to historical matched control patients on buprenorphine treated with standard IV opioids in the perioperative setting.

It opened the trading session at $1.51, the shares rose to $1.5226 and dropped to $1.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACRX points out that the company has recorded 9.02% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.29M shares, ACRX reached to a volume of 2205479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.71. With this latest performance, ACRX shares dropped by -26.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.58 for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9954, while it was recorded at 1.5620 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5681 for the last 200 days.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -747.10 and a Gross Margin at -11.37. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -745.55.

Return on Total Capital for ACRX is now -58.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.77. Additionally, ACRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 195.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 172.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] managed to generate an average of -$747,759 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACRX.

An analysis of insider ownership at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]

There are presently around $34 million, or 24.60% of ACRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,640,946, which is approximately 3.408% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,976,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.76 million in ACRX stocks shares; and ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $5.49 million in ACRX stock with ownership of nearly 0.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRX] by around 2,362,216 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 697,459 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 20,725,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,785,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 255,314 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 305,339 shares during the same period.