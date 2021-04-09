Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX] is -8.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: VRPX] price surged by 29.84 percent to reach at $1.38. The company report on April 5, 2021 that Virpax Announces Results of Probudur(TM) in Animal Study.

Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Virpax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VRPX), a company specializing in developing pharmaceutical product candidates for pain management, announced the results of a sciatic nerve preclinical study in rabbits designed to evaluate nerve damage from locally injected Probudur™, Virpax’s liposomal bupivacaine product candidate.

“Local anesthetics can be neurotoxic, particularly in doses and concentrations larger than those used clinically. Also, the degree of neurotoxicity varies based on the drug and its proximity to nerves,” commented Jeffrey Gudin, MD, Chief Medical Officer and co-Founder of Virpax. “We are pleased to report that Probudur™ produced no evidence of motor or sensory nerve damage at a dose that was 10 times higher than free bupivacaine, and that there were no signs of nerve damage. We plan to reference this data in our FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) briefing document.”.

A sum of 1438802 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 262.51K shares. Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $6.00 and dropped to a low of $4.50 until finishing in the latest session at $6.00.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.39.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.13 for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX], while it was recorded at 5.08 for the last single week of trading.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX] managed to generate an average of -$1,084,913 per employee.