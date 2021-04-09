The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] gain 16.48% so far this year. What now?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] traded at a low on 04/08/21, posting a -0.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $65.72. The company report on April 7, 2021 that TD Asset Management Inc. joins International Corporate Governance Network as part of ongoing commitment to responsible investing.

TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) is pleased to announce that it has joined the International Corporate Governance Network (ICGN) as part of its commitment to promote and support high standards of corporate governance and sustainability.

Established in 1995 as an investor-led organization, the ICGN mission is to promote effective standards of corporate governance and investor stewardship to advance efficient markets and sustainable economies worldwide. ICGN members are from over 50 markets with assets under management in excess of $54 trillion, and include pension funds, insurance companies and asset managers such as TDAM.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3264987 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stands at 0.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.03%.

The market cap for TD stock reached $118.65 billion, with 1.81 billion shares outstanding and 1.80 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, TD reached a trading volume of 3264987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $64.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 289.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 0.58.

How has TD stock performed recently?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, TD shares gained by 2.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.26 for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.42, while it was recorded at 66.16 for the last single week of trading, and 52.73 for the last 200 days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.16.

Return on Total Capital for TD is now 3.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.88. Additionally, TD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.05.

Earnings analysis for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Toronto-Dominion Bank posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank go to 5.60%.

Insider trade positions for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]

There are presently around $58,846 million, or 66.70% of TD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 144,511,689, which is approximately -0.824% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 68,623,220 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.51 billion in TD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.57 billion in TD stock with ownership of nearly -0.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE:TD] by around 37,036,982 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 34,448,269 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 823,924,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 895,409,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TD stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,772,129 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 474,639 shares during the same period.