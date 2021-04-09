Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] Stock trading around $2.17 per share: What’s Next?

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SRGA] traded at a high on 04/08/21, posting a 3.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.17. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference.

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 125 Presenting Companies.

Wednesday and Thursday, March 24-25, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3389181 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Surgalign Holdings Inc. stands at 7.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.40%.

The market cap for SRGA stock reached $238.20 million, with 110.27 million shares outstanding and 88.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, SRGA reached a trading volume of 3389181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]?

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Surgalign Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surgalign Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has SRGA stock performed recently?

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46. With this latest performance, SRGA shares dropped by -4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.95 for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.40, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 2.36 for the last 200 days.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.24 and a Gross Margin at +56.75. Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -190.86.

Return on Total Capital for SRGA is now -51.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -303.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -310.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.65. Additionally, SRGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] managed to generate an average of -$985,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]

There are presently around $97 million, or 50.50% of SRGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRGA stocks are: KRENSAVAGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,423,408, which is approximately 2.755% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,920,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.68 million in SRGA stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $10.66 million in SRGA stock with ownership of nearly 0.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Surgalign Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SRGA] by around 4,067,507 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,960,559 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 37,598,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,626,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRGA stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,258,003 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,383,012 shares during the same period.