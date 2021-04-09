SunTrust slashes price target on Enerplus Corporation [ERF] – find out why.

Enerplus Corporation [NYSE: ERF] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.29 during the day while it closed the day at $5.24. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Enerplus to Acquire Strategic Williston Basin Assets, Updates 2021 Guidance and Provides Five Year Outlook.

Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or the “Company”) (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire assets in the Williston Basin from Hess Corporation for total cash consideration of US$312 million (the “Acquisition”). In connection with the Acquisition, the Company has updated its 2021 guidance including an increased production outlook due to operational outperformance year to date. The Company has also provided a five-year outlook based on principles of maintaining low financial leverage, generating meaningful free cash flow and returning capital to shareholders.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

ACQUISITION HIGHLIGHTS.

Enerplus Corporation stock has also gained 4.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ERF stock has inclined by 48.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 174.35% and gained 67.41% year-on date.

The market cap for ERF stock reached $1.11 billion, with 222.55 million shares outstanding and 222.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, ERF reached a trading volume of 3797406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enerplus Corporation [ERF]:

SunTrust have made an estimate for Enerplus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Enerplus Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enerplus Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ERF stock trade performance evaluation

Enerplus Corporation [ERF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, ERF shares gained by 2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 174.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.16 for Enerplus Corporation [ERF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.76, while it was recorded at 5.08 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enerplus Corporation [ERF] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.07 and a Gross Margin at -0.25. Enerplus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -125.25.

Return on Total Capital for ERF is now -3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enerplus Corporation [ERF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.43. Additionally, ERF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enerplus Corporation [ERF] managed to generate an average of -$2,564,908 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Enerplus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enerplus Corporation [ERF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enerplus Corporation posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2,300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERF.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $579 million, or 28.30% of ERF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERF stocks are: KEY GROUP HOLDINGS (CAYMAN), LTD. with ownership of 21,211,604, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 18,614,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.54 million in ERF stocks shares; and CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $45.82 million in ERF stock with ownership of nearly 158.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enerplus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Enerplus Corporation [NYSE:ERF] by around 19,868,178 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 25,833,763 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 64,877,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,579,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERF stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,511,139 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 10,535,816 shares during the same period.