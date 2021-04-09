Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] moved up 2.24: Why It’s Important

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SPPI] jumped around 0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.19 at the close of the session, up 2.24%. The company report on April 5, 2021 that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Presentations at the Upcoming AACR Virtual Meeting 2021 to Include Updated Poziotinib Twice Daily Dosing Data.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, announced a poster presentation on safety and tolerability of twice daily administered poziotinib in patients with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 mutations. The company will also present a poster on the evaluation of same-day dosing of ROLONTIS® (eflapegrastim) in neutropenic rats and patients with early-stage breast cancer. These poster presentations will be available at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting, taking place from April 10-15, 2021. Details of the presentations are as follows:.

Title: Poziotinib administered twice daily improves safety and tolerability in patients with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 mutationsSpeaker: Xiuning Le, M.D., Ph.D.Session: PO.CT02 – Phase 2 Clinical TrialsDate and Time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 am – 11:59 pm ETPresentation Number: CT169.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -6.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPPI Stock saw the intraday high of $3.21 and lowest of $3.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.24, which means current price is +11.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, SPPI reached a trading volume of 4005037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on SPPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

How has SPPI stock performed recently?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.15. With this latest performance, SPPI shares dropped by -5.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.25 for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.49, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 3.80 for the last 200 days.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SPPI is now -102.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.81. Additionally, SPPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] managed to generate an average of -$973,136 per employee.Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPPI.

Insider trade positions for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]

There are presently around $319 million, or 71.60% of SPPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,820,979, which is approximately 5.111% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,098,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.59 million in SPPI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $33.77 million in SPPI stock with ownership of nearly 53.903% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SPPI] by around 11,938,623 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 4,665,875 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 83,427,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,031,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPPI stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,161,952 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,444,371 shares during the same period.