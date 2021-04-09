Root Inc. [ROOT] Revenue clocked in at $346.80 million, down -21.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Root Inc. [NASDAQ: ROOT] price surged by 2.24 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on April 9, 2021 that ROOT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Root, Inc. – ROOT.

New Orleans, Louisiana–(Newsfile Corp. – April 8, 2021) – Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 18, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Root, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ROOT), if they purchased the Company’s securities between October 28, 2020 and March 8, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) and/or shares in connection with the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) conducted on or about October 28, 2020. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

A sum of 3396694 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.39M shares. Root Inc. shares reached a high of $13.12 and dropped to a low of $12.05 until finishing in the latest session at $12.35.

The one-year ROOT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.5. The average equity rating for ROOT stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Root Inc. [ROOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROOT shares is $20.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Root Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Root Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on ROOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Root Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23.

ROOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Root Inc. [ROOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.00 for Root Inc. [ROOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.58, while it was recorded at 12.18 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Root Inc. Fundamentals:

ROOT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Root Inc. go to 33.90%.

Root Inc. [ROOT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $620 million, or 85.30% of ROOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROOT stocks are: DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,259,259, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 47.80% of the total institutional ownership; SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., holding 9,259,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.35 million in ROOT stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $56.17 million in ROOT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

78 institutional holders increased their position in Root Inc. [NASDAQ:ROOT] by around 50,218,091 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,218,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROOT stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,218,091 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.