NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] Is Currently 1.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] jumped around 0.34 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $22.09 at the close of the session, up 1.56%. The company report on March 24, 2021 that NortonLifeLock Experts Warn Against COVID-Related Tax Phishing Scams.

With up to 60 new tax-related phishing sites appearing each day, NortonLifeLock shares Cyber Safety tips consumers can take to protect their personal and financial information.

On the heels of the IRS tax filing extension in the U.S., NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, alerted consumers to surging tax-related phishing scams and shared Cyber Safety tips to help people stay ahead of cybercriminals and more safely take advantage of the extended time to file this season. While tax-related identity theft is an ongoing threat year-round, NortonLifeLock experts expect to see an increase this year due to the significant rise in unemployment benefits fraud and COVID related tax refund phishing scams.

NortonLifeLock Inc. stock is now 6.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NLOK Stock saw the intraday high of $22.125 and lowest of $21.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.40, which means current price is +13.81% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, NLOK reached a trading volume of 3421964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $26.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.12.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.90. With this latest performance, NLOK shares gained by 2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.00 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.09, while it was recorded at 21.86 for the last single week of trading, and 20.92 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.94 and a Gross Margin at +81.04. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.21.

Return on Total Capital for NLOK is now 8.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43,220.00. Additionally, NLOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35,380.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] managed to generate an average of $160,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 21.90%.

Insider trade positions for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

There are presently around $11,739 million, or 93.80% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,109,995, which is approximately -1.056% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 62,704,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.07 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly -2.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 55,918,310 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 70,131,401 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 405,375,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 531,425,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,648,495 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 8,917,056 shares during the same period.