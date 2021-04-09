NiSource Inc. [NI] Is Currently 0.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.24%. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Proposes Further Investments in Safety Through Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure.

Plan creates jobs and supports economic development.

Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, Inc., a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), has made a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PA PUC) to approve revised rates for further upgrading and replacing portions of the company’s underground natural gas distribution pipelines. If approved, these proposed rate adjustments would not go into effect until the end of 2021.

Over the last 12 months, NI stock rose by 2.24%. The one-year NiSource Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.2. The average equity rating for NI stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.68 billion, with 386.70 million shares outstanding and 381.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, NI stock reached a trading volume of 3381266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $25.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $27 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $29, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on NI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

NI Stock Performance Analysis:

NiSource Inc. [NI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.24. With this latest performance, NI shares gained by 11.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.23 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.85, while it was recorded at 24.46 for the last single week of trading, and 23.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NiSource Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.54 and a Gross Margin at +60.80. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.38.

Return on Total Capital for NI is now 6.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.13. Additionally, NI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NiSource Inc. [NI] managed to generate an average of -$2,382 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

NI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NiSource Inc. posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 4.37%.

NiSource Inc. [NI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,828 million, or 94.50% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 60,249,172, which is approximately -9.038% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,494,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in NI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.03 billion in NI stock with ownership of nearly 12.107% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 32,124,615 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 33,589,445 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 292,415,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 358,129,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,181,181 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 8,996,373 shares during the same period.