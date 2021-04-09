New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] moved down -0.48: Why It’s Important

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] loss -0.48% on the last trading session, reaching $12.48 price per share at the time. The company report on March 31, 2021 that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. To Report First Quarter 2021 Earnings And Host Conference Call On April 28th.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) announced that it expects to issue its earnings release for the three months ended March 31, 2021 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The release will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website, ir.myNYCB.com, upon issuance.

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same date, during which Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Thomas R. Cangemi and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Pinto will discuss the Company’s first quarter 2021 performance. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at ir.myNYCB.com and archived through 5:00 p.m. on May 26, 2021.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. represents 461.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.78 billion with the latest information. NYCB stock price has been found in the range of $12.23 to $12.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, NYCB reached a trading volume of 4839061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $13.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.82.

Trading performance analysis for NYCB stock

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.71 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.82, while it was recorded at 12.59 for the last single week of trading, and 10.13 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.24. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.57.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 2.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 238.98. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] managed to generate an average of $171,408 per employee.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB.

An analysis of insider ownership at New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

There are presently around $3,442 million, or 60.20% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,352,569, which is approximately 11.157% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,800,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $509.19 million in NYCB stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $368.85 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly -21.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 37,202,298 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 35,527,703 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 203,074,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,804,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,419,105 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 5,580,426 shares during the same period.