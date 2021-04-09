Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] moved up 9.43: Why It’s Important

Mustang Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: MBIO] price surged by 9.43 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Mustang Bio Reports Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating ’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, announced financial results and recent corporate highlights for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mustang, said, “We are excited by the progress across our cell and gene therapy programs in 2020. Notably, MB-106 (CD20-targeted, autologous CAR T cell therapy) data were presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (“ASH”) Annual Meeting which showed a favorable safety profile and clinical activity, with an 89% overall response rate and 44% complete response rate in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas who were treated with the modified cell manufacturing process. In August, we initiated an open-label, multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of MB-102 (CD123-targeted CAR T cell therapy) in patients with relapsed or refractory blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (“BPDCN”). In October, initial Phase 1 data on MB-105, a PSCA-targeted CAR T cell therapy administered systemically to patients with PSCA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (“mCRPC”), demonstrated a 94% reduction in prostate-specific antigen, near complete reduction of measurable soft tissue metastasis by computerized tomography, and improvement in bone metastases by magnetic resonance imaging in a 73-year-old male patient with PSCA-positive mCRPC who failed eight prior therapies.”.

A sum of 3756151 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.89M shares. Mustang Bio Inc. shares reached a high of $3.53 and dropped to a low of $3.18 until finishing in the latest session at $3.48.

Guru’s Opinion on Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Mustang Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Mustang Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on MBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mustang Bio Inc. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34.

MBIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.82. With this latest performance, MBIO shares gained by 3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.21 for Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.73, while it was recorded at 3.33 for the last single week of trading, and 3.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mustang Bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for MBIO is now -67.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.26. Additionally, MBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] managed to generate an average of -$967,984 per employee.Mustang Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

MBIO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mustang Bio Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBIO.

Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $70 million, or 23.70% of MBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBIO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,344,681, which is approximately 43.516% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,163,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.53 million in MBIO stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $6.62 million in MBIO stock with ownership of nearly 31.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mustang Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Mustang Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:MBIO] by around 5,834,372 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,418,112 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 11,960,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,213,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBIO stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 770,927 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 312,003 shares during the same period.