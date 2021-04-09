Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] Revenue clocked in at $967.40 million, down -13.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: MAXN] loss -13.94% on the last trading session, reaching $24.57 price per share at the time. The company report on April 7, 2021 that Maxeon Solar Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

–Fourth Quarter Shipments of 655 MW; Revenue $245.6 million–.

–Plan to Broaden Engagement in U.S. Market–.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. represents 24.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $812.78 million with the latest information. MAXN stock price has been found in the range of $24.53 to $27.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 641.85K shares, MAXN reached a trading volume of 2457493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXN shares is $40.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on MAXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.41.

Trading performance analysis for MAXN stock

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.74. With this latest performance, MAXN shares dropped by -15.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.32% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.14 for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.20, while it was recorded at 29.35 for the last single week of trading.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.25 and a Gross Margin at -0.70. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.28.

Return on Total Capital for MAXN is now -29.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.80. Additionally, MAXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] managed to generate an average of -$35,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]

There are presently around $247 million, or 33.30% of MAXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAXN stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,009,706, which is approximately -3.954% of the company’s market cap and around 59.44% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 1,946,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.82 million in MAXN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $20.04 million in MAXN stock with ownership of nearly 7413518.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:MAXN] by around 3,078,165 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 3,629,687 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 3,340,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,048,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAXN stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,021,118 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,823,911 shares during the same period.