Market cap of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK] reaches 1.38B – now what?

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [NYSE: STPK] price surged by 14.35 percent to reach at $3.66. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Stem, Inc. Announces Head of Government Relations to Lead Federal Initiatives.

Chris Mathey, Seasoned Government and Public Policy Executive, to Lead Stem’s Policy & Business Development Efforts.

Mathey Will Focus on Driving U.S Federal Energy Storage Adoption.

A sum of 11764343 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.24M shares. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. shares reached a high of $31.50 and dropped to a low of $25.40 until finishing in the latest session at $29.17.

Guru’s Opinion on Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. is set at 3.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

STPK Stock Performance Analysis:

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.74.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.60 for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.52, while it was recorded at 26.71 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for STPK is now -1.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.74.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $819 million, or 72.60% of STPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STPK stocks are: WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,493,831, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.72% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 2,393,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.81 million in STPK stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $66.26 million in STPK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [NYSE:STPK] by around 28,078,027 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,078,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STPK stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,078,027 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.